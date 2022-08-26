Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 51.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 13,672 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 12.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 421,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,584,000 after purchasing an additional 46,782 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Insider Activity at Live Nation Entertainment

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total value of $49,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,017,992.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Up 1.8 %

Several research analysts have commented on LYV shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $145.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.10.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $95.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of -190.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.87. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.50 and a twelve month high of $127.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.17.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 669.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.90) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

(Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.