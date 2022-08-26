GSA Capital Partners LLP Boosts Stock Position in Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Origin Materials were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Origin Materials by 13.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Origin Materials stock opened at $6.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.91 million, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.97. Origin Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $8.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 43.25 and a quick ratio of 43.25.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Riley sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $321,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $143,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Stephen Galowitz sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,265 shares in the company, valued at $979,590. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard J. Riley sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $321,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micromidas, Inc, doing business as Origin Materials, produces and commercializes plant-based PET plastic. It develops a platform for turning the carbon found in biomass into useful materials, while capturing carbon in the process. The company serves tire filler, carbon black, agriculture, and activated carbon markets.

