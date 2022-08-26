24,615 Shares in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Retail Opportunity Investments from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

NASDAQ ROIC opened at $17.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.71 and its 200-day moving average is $17.77. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a one year low of $15.06 and a one year high of $20.09.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.17). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 17.65%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.81%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

