GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 12,598 NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 12,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,654,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $715,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,085 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,978,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $213,974,000 after acquiring an additional 31,942 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,061,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $174,973,000 after acquiring an additional 288,324 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,933,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,306,000 after acquiring an additional 59,080 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,060,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,679,000 after acquiring an additional 130,200 shares during the period. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NRG Energy Stock Up 2.2 %

NRG Energy stock opened at $42.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.51. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $1.36. NRG Energy had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 9.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NRG Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.80.

NRG Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

See Also

