Profund Advisors LLC Has $384,000 Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,865 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Paylocity by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Paylocity by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Paylocity by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Paylocity by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,042 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in Paylocity by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,335 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $249.88 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $152.01 and a 52-week high of $314.49. The company has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $228.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Paylocity’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Paylocity from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on Paylocity from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen increased their target price on Paylocity from $240.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Paylocity from $255.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Paylocity from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paylocity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.19.

Insider Activity at Paylocity

In other Paylocity news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,910 shares in the company, valued at $3,382,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Paylocity news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,910 shares in the company, valued at $3,382,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 49,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $9,931,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,780,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,002,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,410 shares of company stock worth $40,558,642. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Profile

(Get Rating)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

Further Reading

