Profund Advisors LLC Buys 891 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,574 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Integer were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITGR. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Integer by 697.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 443,687 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after purchasing an additional 388,063 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Integer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Integer by 42.1% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 276,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,248,000 after purchasing an additional 81,873 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in Integer by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 790,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,637,000 after purchasing an additional 73,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Integer by 27.1% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 312,855 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,207,000 after buying an additional 66,726 shares during the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Carter Houghton sold 2,708 shares of Integer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total transaction of $200,744.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,812.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ITGR opened at $69.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $64.95 and a 1-year high of $100.71.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $350.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.57 million. Integer had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

ITGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Integer from $109.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet cut Integer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

