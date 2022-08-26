GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 850 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,955,124.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $177.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $162.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.03 and its 200-day moving average is $169.89. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.24.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.02% and a net margin of 43.78%. Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TXN. UBS Group reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Texas Instruments to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.19.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

