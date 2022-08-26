Profund Advisors LLC Grows Position in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,840 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oatly Group were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 29.1% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 32,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 7,424 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 35.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 922,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 239,248 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,165,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,071,000 after purchasing an additional 541,955 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 91.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 13,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 14.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 7,103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OTLY opened at 3.51 on Friday. Oatly Group AB has a 12 month low of 2.75 and a 12 month high of 19.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 3.77 and its 200-day moving average price is 4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Oatly Group ( NASDAQ:OTLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported -0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.14 by 0.02. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 23.60% and a negative net margin of 39.99%. The firm had revenue of 178.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 183.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oatly Group AB will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OTLY. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Oatly Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Oatly Group from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Oatly Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Oatly Group from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Oatly Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oatly Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 11.19.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

