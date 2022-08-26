GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 136,782 Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 136,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Express during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Osmium Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Express during the first quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Express in the first quarter worth $682,000. 42.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXPR stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.98. Express, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $6.75. The firm has a market cap of $139.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.89.

Express ( NYSE:EXPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. Express had a net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 137.03%. The business had revenue of $450.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Express, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Express, Inc provides apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 561 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

