GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $467,000 Stock Holdings in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its position in shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 83,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,056 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in ImmunityBio were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBRX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 115.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,568 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 123.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 24,367 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 8.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ImmunityBio Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of IBRX opened at $4.44 on Friday. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $12.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About ImmunityBio

A number of research analysts recently commented on IBRX shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of ImmunityBio from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ImmunityBio in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines to treat cancers and infectious diseases. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion proteins, synthetic immunomodulators, vaccine technologies, natural killer cells, and adaptive (T cell) immune systems.

