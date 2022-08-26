Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 1,472 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,477 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fluor were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Square Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fluor during the first quarter worth $9,950,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Fluor in the first quarter valued at about $500,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor in the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Fluor by 6.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 76,313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor in the first quarter valued at about $1,556,000. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Fluor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Fluor in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fluor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.25.

Fluor Price Performance

NYSE:FLR opened at $28.35 on Friday. Fluor Co. has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $31.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. Fluor’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Fluor Profile

(Get Rating)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

