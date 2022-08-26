Profund Advisors LLC Sells 368 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Masimo during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 683.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Stock Performance

Shares of MASI opened at $157.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Masimo Co. has a one year low of $112.07 and a one year high of $305.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 47.39 and a beta of 0.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. Masimo had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $565.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MASI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Masimo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Masimo from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.80.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

