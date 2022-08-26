GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $482,000 in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $868,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 824,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,739,000 after acquiring an additional 307,764 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on UE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $16.00 to $14.25 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.31.

Urban Edge Properties Trading Up 2.1 %

Urban Edge Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE UE opened at $16.65 on Friday. Urban Edge Properties has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $19.96. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.05%.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.