4,686 Shares in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,686 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Citrix Systems during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new stake in Citrix Systems during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 514 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.80.

Citrix Systems stock opened at $102.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $78.07 and a one year high of $115.00.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

