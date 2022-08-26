GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 9,127 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 61.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,729 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 9,127 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,797,802 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $151,317,000 after purchasing an additional 39,408 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,664,600 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $140,492,000 after acquiring an additional 132,600 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,226,484 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $103,515,000 after acquiring an additional 81,371 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $92,207,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 944,073 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $79,680,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $84.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.27 and its 200-day moving average is $75.57. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $61.31 and a fifty-two week high of $88.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $2.31. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 39.66% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.97) EPS. NextEra Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a $0.7625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 68.54%.

Several research firms recently commented on NEP. UBS Group set a $90.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. CIBC began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.38.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

