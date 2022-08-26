36,257 Shares in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 36,257 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in First BanCorp. by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,757,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,154,000 after buying an additional 163,481 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in First BanCorp. by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,455,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,058,000 after buying an additional 53,006 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in First BanCorp. by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,433,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,761,000 after purchasing an additional 351,978 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its stake in First BanCorp. by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 1,038,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,314,000 after purchasing an additional 42,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in First BanCorp. by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 964,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,655,000 after purchasing an additional 69,263 shares in the last quarter. 92.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FBP opened at $15.26 on Friday. First BanCorp. has a one year low of $11.66 and a one year high of $16.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.36 and a 200-day moving average of $13.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FBP. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on First BanCorp. to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com lowered First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

In other news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $148,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 296,911 shares in the company, valued at $4,397,251.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $148,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 296,911 shares in the company, valued at $4,397,251.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $782,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 293,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,592,904.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 140,000 shares of company stock worth $2,141,000. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

