Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HOLX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,247,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,656,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $203,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,229 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,621,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 994.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 674,361 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,629,000 after acquiring an additional 612,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,139,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $87,215,000 after acquiring an additional 603,846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HOLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hologic from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. BTIG Research downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group started coverage on Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.71.

Hologic Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of HOLX opened at $71.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.91. The company has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.05. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.58 and a fifty-two week high of $81.04.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.71 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 37.48% and a net margin of 28.93%. Hologic’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Hologic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

