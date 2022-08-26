Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 914 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Hub Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Hub Group by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Hub Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hub Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hub Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Hub Group from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Stephens upped their target price on Hub Group from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Hub Group to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Hub Group from $109.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

In other news, Director Gary Yablon bought 5,000 shares of Hub Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.60 per share, with a total value of $428,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,499.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO David P. Yeager purchased 141,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.99 per share, with a total value of $14,862,489.39. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 141,561 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,489.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Gary Yablon acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.60 per share, with a total value of $428,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,499.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 174,900 shares of company stock valued at $18,265,801 over the last quarter. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Hub Group stock opened at $86.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.86. Hub Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.81 and a 12 month high of $89.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

