Profund Advisors LLC Has $382,000 Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 915 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Cooper Companies by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,113 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Cooper Companies by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,893 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 701 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 518 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Cooper Companies from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. TheStreet lowered Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Stephens decreased their target price on Cooper Companies from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.78.

Cooper Companies Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE COO opened at $314.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $316.09 and a 200-day moving average of $357.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.90. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $284.01 and a 52 week high of $463.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $829.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.03 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

Cooper Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.32%.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

