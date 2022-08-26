Profund Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PPBI. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,553,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,147,000 after buying an additional 183,323 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,774,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,033,000 after purchasing an additional 129,650 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,089,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,518,000 after purchasing an additional 125,435 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 680,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,240,000 after purchasing an additional 123,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,621,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,906,000 after purchasing an additional 101,718 shares during the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp to $41.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Raymond James upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of PPBI opened at $34.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.91 and a 200-day moving average of $33.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.92 and a 52 week high of $45.24.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.39 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 38.46%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

