Profund Advisors LLC Sells 284 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCPC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Balchem during the 4th quarter valued at about $671,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,752,000 after purchasing an additional 29,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

BCPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Balchem from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

In related news, VP Gunsteren Job Leonard Van sold 3,601 shares of Balchem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total value of $452,357.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,636.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Balchem stock opened at $141.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.38. Balchem Co. has a 52-week low of $110.15 and a 52-week high of $174.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 42.36 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

