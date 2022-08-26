Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,586 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NTCT. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in NetScout Systems by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the first quarter worth $63,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 45.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the first quarter worth $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $101,010.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,908,615.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total value of $254,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,366,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $101,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,908,615.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded NetScout Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded NetScout Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NTCT stock opened at $32.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.36. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $37.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 59.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.48 and its 200 day moving average is $32.96.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $208.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

