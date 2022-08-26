Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Has $535,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

USMV stock opened at $74.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.32 and its 200-day moving average is $73.63. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.