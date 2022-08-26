Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Raises Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 404.1% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 73.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EMR. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.77.

NYSE:EMR opened at $87.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.08. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

