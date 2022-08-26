Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,429,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,856 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 3.32% of Organon & Co. worth $294,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Organon & Co. by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,358,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,971,000 after buying an additional 340,838 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $289,752,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Organon & Co. by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,480,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,361,000 after buying an additional 710,217 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Organon & Co. by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,387,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,839,000 after buying an additional 614,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Organon & Co. by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,425,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,757,000 after buying an additional 177,376 shares in the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Organon & Co. Stock Up 0.9 %

OGN opened at $30.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.35. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $39.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.47.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 17.42% and a negative return on equity of 109.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on OGN shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Organon & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.