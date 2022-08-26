Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,137,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,905 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.81% of AvalonBay Communities worth $282,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 329,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,255,000 after purchasing an additional 15,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVB. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $275.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities to $228.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised AvalonBay Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $292.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.60.

NYSE AVB opened at $213.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $183.35 and a 1 year high of $259.05. The company has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $201.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.89.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.39% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $644.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. AvalonBay Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

