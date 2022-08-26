ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ON. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $373,702,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 231.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,139,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $349,072,000 after buying an additional 3,588,933 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,591,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $991,036,000 after buying an additional 2,226,677 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3,085.9% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,808,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,241,000 after buying an additional 1,751,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,709,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,646,000 after purchasing an additional 963,924 shares in the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ON Semiconductor Stock Up 6.5 %
ON opened at $76.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.79. ON Semiconductor Corp has a twelve month low of $41.88 and a twelve month high of $76.78. The firm has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.82.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently commented on ON shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.30.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $1,123,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,669,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $1,123,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,669,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $341,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,791 shares in the company, valued at $12,209,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,363 shares of company stock valued at $1,661,560. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About ON Semiconductor
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
