Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,892,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580,008 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.60% of Datadog worth $286,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 8.0% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 44.4% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 122.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 19.7% in the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $110.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11,049.05 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.09. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.12 and a 52-week high of $199.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $406.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.28 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 0.48%. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 73.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total transaction of $546,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at $22,946,919.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total transaction of $546,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,946,919.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $264,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,833 shares in the company, valued at $19,560,876.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,685 shares of company stock worth $15,642,690 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DDOG has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Datadog from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Datadog in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Datadog from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Datadog in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Datadog from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.30.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.