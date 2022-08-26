Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Acquires Shares of 2,020 Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 372.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth $40,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DLTR. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.18.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $149.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $163.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.41. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $177.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

