4,849 Shares in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Bought by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

IUSB opened at $47.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.12 and a 200-day moving average of $48.21. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $53.95.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%.

