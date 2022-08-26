4,849 Shares in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Bought by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance
IUSB opened at $47.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.12 and a 200-day moving average of $48.21. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $53.95.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend
