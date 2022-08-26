Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLV. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4,900.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 563,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,527,000 after purchasing an additional 14,112 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of BLV stock opened at $79.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.88. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $76.34 and a 1-year high of $106.77.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

