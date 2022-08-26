Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 35,502 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,071,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 35,502 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.91% of Celanese worth $295,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 830.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 355.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on CE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Celanese to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.80.

Celanese Stock Up 1.9 %

Celanese stock opened at $118.62 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $104.74 and a 1-year high of $176.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.43. Celanese had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 46.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 18.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 15.16%.

Celanese Company Profile



Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

