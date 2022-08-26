Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Takes Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 402.9% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1,083.7% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTVA opened at $63.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $64.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.11 and its 200 day moving average is $56.44.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Corteva in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on Corteva from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Corteva from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Corteva from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.60.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

