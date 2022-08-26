Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Purchases Shares of 4,450 FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FE. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 9,524.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,709,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681,540 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in FirstEnergy by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,236,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,798,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215,694 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,084,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,290 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in FirstEnergy by 2,375.4% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 759,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,584,000 after purchasing an additional 728,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy by 289.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 958,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,850,000 after purchasing an additional 711,863 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.75.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

Shares of FE stock opened at $40.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.71 and its 200 day moving average is $41.72. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.32 and a 12 month high of $48.85.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 15.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.41%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Stories

