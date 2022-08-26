Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,263,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 392,922 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.31% of Enbridge worth $288,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 8.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after buying an additional 7,871 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 11.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 380,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,537,000 after purchasing an additional 38,820 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter worth $217,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter worth $2,648,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter worth $389,000. 53.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $44.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.78. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.21 and a 12-month high of $47.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.668 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 140.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ENB shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.46.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

