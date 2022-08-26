Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 300,685 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,828,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300,685 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.56% of Synchrony Financial worth $272,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 115.7% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $35.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.41. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $27.22 and a 1 year high of $52.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.17. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This is a boost from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 13.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on SYF. TheStreet lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler set a $41.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.76.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Further Reading

