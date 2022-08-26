Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Has $307,000 Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $524,811,000. Retirement Planning Group grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 81.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 644,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,542,000 after buying an additional 290,099 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,268,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,787,000 after buying an additional 256,724 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,809,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,541,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,952,000 after buying an additional 188,783 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of VIG stock opened at $155.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.69. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.50 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

