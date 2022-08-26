Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Invests $211,000 in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGG. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,678,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,859 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 106,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,097,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $101.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.32. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $98.86 and a 12-month high of $116.38.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.