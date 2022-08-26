Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Has $267,000 Holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foster Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 28,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Brickley Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

VSGX stock opened at $50.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.20. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $65.76.

