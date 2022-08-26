Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Has $466,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Elm Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIS stock opened at $187.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.16. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $157.99 and a 12-month high of $208.48.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

