Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,364,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,258 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.84% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $274,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 94.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 794 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $124,340.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 22,824 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,574,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria bought 3,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,555,077 shares in the company, valued at $4,555,077. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ARE. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $219.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.25.

Shares of ARE opened at $161.95 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.00 and a 52-week high of $224.95. The company has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of 87.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $1.01. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $643.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 255.14%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

