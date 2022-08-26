Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Buys 374 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,581 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEL opened at $132.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $107.12 and a 12-month high of $166.44. The company has a market capitalization of $42.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.61 and its 200-day moving average is $127.79.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total value of $394,590.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,039.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total transaction of $394,590.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,039.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tim Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $524,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,082.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,919 shares of company stock valued at $3,808,256. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price objective (down previously from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

