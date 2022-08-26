Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Buys 100 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Elm Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Industrials ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $187.10 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $157.99 and a 1-year high of $208.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.16.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.