Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Houlihan Lokey Trading Up 2.0 %

Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $82.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.89 and a 200-day moving average of $87.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.67. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.23 and a 1-year high of $122.62.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

HLI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Houlihan Lokey from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.40.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.