Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Sells 727 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 167.3% in the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BABA. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Benchmark lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.53.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $99.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.80. The company has a market cap of $264.52 billion, a PE ratio of 55.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $182.09.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.57. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $30.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.15 billion. On average, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

