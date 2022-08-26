Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spire were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 900,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,646,000 after buying an additional 16,286 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 557,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,013,000 after buying an additional 67,798 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Spire by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Spire by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Spire alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on SR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Spire from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Spire from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Spire from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spire presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.33.

Spire Price Performance

SR stock opened at $74.46 on Friday. Spire Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.60 and a 12 month high of $79.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.29.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Spire had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Spire Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $0.685 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.90%.

Spire Profile

(Get Rating)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.