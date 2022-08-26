Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Holdings Lifted by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 102.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 876 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of AMP opened at $283.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $254.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.50. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.99 and a 12-month high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by ($0.01). Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 53.86%. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 23.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.56.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.