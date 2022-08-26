Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $348,000 Stock Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AA. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Alcoa by 1,748.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,437,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197,142 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth $226,347,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in Alcoa during the first quarter worth $317,854,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Alcoa by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,383,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth $96,818,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Alcoa from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Alcoa from $84.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Alcoa from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Alcoa from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alcoa from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alcoa has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.64.

Alcoa Price Performance

Shares of AA opened at $56.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Alcoa Co. has a 1 year low of $39.56 and a 1 year high of $98.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.61.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by ($1.04). Alcoa had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.86%.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

