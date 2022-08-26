Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 790 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,679 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 136,540 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,139,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PXD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $334.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $272.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.88.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE PXD opened at $259.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $143.63 and a 12-month high of $288.46. The firm has a market cap of $62.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.51.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.63 by $0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 28.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.81 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $8.57 per share. This represents a $34.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.19%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total transaction of $512,001.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,501.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,497,497.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total transaction of $512,001.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,501.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

