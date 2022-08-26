Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in REGN. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 28,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on REGN shares. Evercore ISI set a $635.00 target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $635.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $757.00 to $788.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Argus upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $630.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $696.84.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN stock opened at $603.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $603.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $636.75. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $538.01 and a 12-month high of $747.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.94 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 39.97%. The business’s revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $27.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Neil Stahl sold 23,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.61, for a total value of $14,569,091.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,342,744.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Christine A. Poon sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.91, for a total transaction of $9,313,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,343.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Neil Stahl sold 23,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.61, for a total value of $14,569,091.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,342,744.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,435 shares of company stock worth $31,663,304 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

